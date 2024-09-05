Roll Out to the Tulare County Library this September for Library Card Sign-Up Month

Celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month this September with Tulare County Library and the American Library Association. The Library invites everyone to discover the incredible resources and opportunities available by signing up for and using a library card.

This year, Optimus Prime from the Transformers is the special ambassador. Just like Optimus Prime hat there’s more than meets the eye at Tulare County Library. Whether you’re looking to enhance skills, find valuable information, or connect with fellow readers, a library card unlocks a world of possibilities.

The Tulare County Library Branches are vibrant community centers offering much more than just books. At our branches, find diverse programs, job search assistance, homework help, book clubs, author talks, story times, and more.

Curious about exploring a new hobby or learning a new language? Try Pronunciator, Gale OneFile: Gardening and Horticulture, and our many other resources. Interested in starting or growing a small business? Gale Business: Entrepreneurship assists with learning how to plan, fund, start or manage your small business. Did you know that Tulare County lends California State Park Passes, Hot Spots, and Chromebooks? There’s truly something for everyone at the Library. All this and more is available with your card and getting a library card is easy an essential step toward school success and lifelong learning. Everyone should have one!

Join us throughout September for Library Card Sign-Up activities, featuring:

I SPY Transformers Hunt: Roll out and find the Transformers characters hiding at your Library! It’s easy to participate, read the hints, find the characters, and return completed form to Library staff to be entered into a drawing. Available to children of all ages all month at your Tulare County Library.

Visit Tulare County Library this September to sign up for a library card to discover all that your library offers.