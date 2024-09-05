Celebrate ‘Stars, Stripes, and Honoring Our Heroes’ at the 2024 Tulare County Fair

The Tulare County Fair is set to return from September 11th – 15th, 2024, with a vibrant celebration under the theme “Stars, Stripes, and Honoring Our Heroes.” This year’s fair promises a patriotic tribute to the community’s heroes, featuring five days of family fun, thrilling entertainment, and classic fair experiences!

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, including live performances by national recording artists on the Bud Light Main Stage at the Groppetti Automotive Concert Pavilion, a Demolition Derby, community showcase and family stages, and an expansive carnival filled with rides and games. The Fair will also showcase the talents of local artists, livestock exhibitions, and the popular Quilts of Honor ceremony, which pays homage to our veterans and active-duty military.

Fairgoers can look forward to unique attractions such as daily strolling entertainment, fire dancers, and various competitions and exhibitions that highlight the agricultural heritage of Tulare County.

“The Tulare County Fair is a time-honored tradition that brings our community together,” said CEO Dena Rizzardo. “This year, we are particularly excited to honor the brave men and women who have served our country, while providing a fun and memorable experience for all ages.”

Tickets are now on sale and for a full schedule of events and ticket information, please visit the Tulare County Fair website at www.tcfair.org.

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of community, honor our heroes, and create lasting memories at the 2024 Tulare County Fair!