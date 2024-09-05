California Community Colleges Chancellor visits Lemoore College

West Hills Community College District (WHCCD) welcomed California Community Colleges Chancellor Dr. Sonya Christian, Board of Governors President Amy M. Costa, and Trustee Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg to Lemoore College on August 26, 2024, for a comprehensive visit showcasing the exceptional programs and initiatives at Lemoore College and Coalinga College.

The visit began with a tour of the Lemoore Pantry and continued with a series of presentations by WHCCD leadership on key district programs. “Small but mighty is an understatement when I think about West Hills Community College District,” said Dr. Christian, speaking of the district’s efforts. “This institution is a leader in our state. Employees of this district are doing a fantastic job with the resources they have. When I think of this place, I think, who wouldn’t want to work here?”

The presentations highlighted several initiatives, including the Dual Enrollment program at Coalinga College, which allows high school students to take college-level courses while completing their high school education. The discussion also focused on Lemoore College’s commitment to affordability and accessibility through Open Educational Resources (OER) and Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) initiatives. Additionally, the district’s Rising Scholars and Rising Scholars 2.0 programs, which support incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, and justice-involved students, were showcased as examples of WHCCD’s dedication to inclusivity and second chances.

The F3 Initiative Ag Tech program was also discussed, emphasizing the district’s efforts to align educational opportunities with industry needs in agricultural technology and competency-based education. Moreover, WHCCD’s innovative approaches to alternative scheduling and creating pathways for student success were presented as part of its commitment to adapting to the needs of its diverse student population.

James Preston, President of Lemoore College, underscored the district’s focus on student-centered learning, stating, “We aren’t just saying we put students first; we are doing it. Every decision is guided by what is best for our students and how we can support them in achieving their goals.” Dr. Carla Tweed, Coalinga College President, added, “Our faculty care so much for our students and are always incorporating ways to help their success in their classrooms. It’s not just about teaching content; it’s about mentoring and guiding our students to succeed beyond the classroom.”

WHCCD Chancellor Dr. Robert Pimentel emphasized the district’s innovative spirit, noting, “At West Hills, we pride ourselves on being innovative, creative, and resourceful. We focus on finding solutions for our students, staff, and community. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional education to meet the evolving needs of our rural communities.”