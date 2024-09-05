Badger achieves milestone as Tulare County’s first Firewise Community

Firewise USA® is a national program empowering communities and neighbors across the nation to work together in reducing their wildfire risk. The program is administered by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)® and offers a structured framework through education, collaboration, and recognition. The program is supported by CalFire with the aid of local representatives invited to assist communities in organizing Firewise community efforts in their region. The County received grant funding through the CA Fire Safe Council for a County Coordinator position. This position was filled by Doreen Alvez and allowed County staff to work with communities on achieving wildfire resilience. Ms. Alvez was appointed the regional Firewise representative by CalFire in August 2023.

Ms. Alvez developed a relationship with the Badger Sequoia Community Center (SCC). Through the Badger SCC a group of safety-conscious residents came together with the intention of becoming Firewise. Through a series of collaborative monthly meetings, completion of a community risk assessment, creation of a three-year action plan, and various outreach events focused on promoting Firewise and fuel reduction, the community successfully completed their Firewise application. “The Badger Community invested significant time and effort into completing the necessary documentation to achieve Firewise status, and I am incredibly proud of their accomplishment!” Ms. Alvez said.

On August 23, 2024, the NFPA officially announced Badger, CA a designated Firewise Community. Tulare County Board of Supervisors member Eddie Valero, representing District 4, stated, “This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of our residents in reducing wildfire risks and ensuring our community is prepared for any potential disasters. Way to go, Badger!”

Participation in the program is free and open to any community dedicated to reducing wildfire risks. Becoming a Firewise community not only enhances safety for residents, neighborhoods, and firefighters, but also offers additional benefits:

A structured and supportive framework for community-wide action to lower wildfire risks.

Improved communication with community members and fire mitigation groups.

While Firewise participation does not directly influence your insurance premiums, the insurance industry is acknowledging Firewise communities with potential discounts. These discounts are not guaranteed and are not managed by the NFPA/Firewise USA program. Please contact your insurance carrier to inquire about program availability.

The Badger Firewise Community will begin implementing their prioritized three-year action plan to advance and expand community wildfire awareness initiatives, thereby helping to maintain their Firewise designation.

“The 2022 County Coordinator Southern Region grant, a program of the Community Wildfire Preparedness Project, is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. For more information, visit the California Climate Investment website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.”