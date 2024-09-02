Sequoia Parks Conservancy and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Invite You to “Discover the Dark” at the 11th Annual Dark Sky Festival

Sequoia Parks Conservancy, in partnership with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Dark Sky Festival to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks from September 6-8, 2024. The theme for this year’s festival is “Discover the Dark.” The festival will offer a unique blend of stargazing, science, and community events designed to deepen our connection with the night sky and raise awareness about preserving natural darkness. Kicking off the festival on September 6th, Sequoia Parks Conservancy is hosting a special community event in Visalia, CA—a movie night at the historic Visalia FOX Theater featuring “A Million Miles Away.” This inspiring biopic tells the remarkable story of Central Valley local José M. Hernández, who rose from humble beginnings as a farm worker to become a NASA engineer and astronaut. The film captures the spirit of perseverance, community, and sacrifice, mirroring the festival’s mission to connect the valley floor to the cosmos. Activities continue throughout Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks into the weekend. Attendees can explore a variety of free activities (normal park entry fees apply), a silent auction, and themed ranger-led programs. For the full event schedule, please visit https://sequoiaparksconservancy.org/dark-sky-festival/. Rebecca Boyle will deliver this year’s keynote presentation. A celebrated science journalist, Rebecca’s work has been featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and National Geographic. Her keynote address is sure to inspire and educate, drawing on her extensive experience reporting from some of the most fascinating scientific locations around the world. Saturday night will conclude with star parties at Wuksachi Lodge and Big Stump Picnic Area. These parties will offer attendees the chance to observe the night sky through telescopes and learn from local astronomers, scientists, and park rangers about the wonders of the cosmos and the importance of protecting dark skies. This year’s “Discover the Dark” artwork, designed by Eric Tan, a Los Angeles-based illustrator and graphic designer, marks the third year of collaboration for the Dark Sky Festival. Known for his work with Disney Consumer Products, Eric’s unique design is featured on Dark Sky Festival merchandise, available online at https://bit.ly/2024DSFMerch, and in park stores inside visitor centers during the event. View the complete event schedule and more frequently asked questions at https://sequoiaparksconservancy.org/dark-sky-festival/ Visitors should make lodging and camping reservations in advance at www.recreation.gov or www.visitsequoia.com. Visitors should also be aware that there have been increased levels of visible smoke and poor air quality due to the Coffee Pot Fire, located within the boundaries of Sequoia National Park. For current air conditions, visit fire.airnow.gov. Visitors can also monitor updates for the Coffee Pot Fire on InciWeb at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/caknp-coffee-pot-fire. Join us for a weekend of discovery, wonder, and inspiration as we celebrate the night sky, our connection to the cosmos, and the natural beauty of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.