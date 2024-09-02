Rosa Brothers Milk Company Celebrates its 12th Anniversary with a “Chill Night at the Creamery”

Rosa Brothers Milk Company will mark its 12th anniversary with a “sweet” celebration on Friday, September 6th, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery/Retail store, located at 2400 South K Street, Tulare.

A “CHILL Night at the Creamery” will have something for everyone, including live music by local singer/songwriter Caiden Wallace, milk and ice cream samples, raffle prizes, a petting pen and local food trucks (with food available to purchase). Plus, a Farmers Market with tasting opportunities will be onsite to showcase the local products featured at the Creamery/Retail Store.

The celebration, which is free to attend, will also include the seasonal debut of the company’s all-natural Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Super Premium Ice Cream. Farm fresh milk and cream straight from the Rosa Brothers herd are blended with pumpkin and spices to create these delicious autumn treats. These fall favorites are available only for a limited time.

“It’s been another great year at Rosa Brothers Milk Company. We are excited to celebrate twelve years with our community and our customers, all of whom have played a huge role in our success,” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. “We invite everyone to celebrate with us on September 6th for a “Chill Night at the Creamery”!

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their glass bottled milk and super premium ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in over 1,000 locations throughout California. The Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality products

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors and sizes. Additional products include 19 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and egg nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers MIlk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (closed daily 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.). For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on “Where to Buy” at RosaBrothers.com.