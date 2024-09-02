Recruitment Now Open for Parks & Recreation Commission and Historic Preservation Advisory Committee

The City of Visalia believes that parks make life better! If you’re invested in Visalia and know that parks and recreation is a vital community service, apply for the Visalia Parks & Recreation Commission.

Applications are being accepted now through Thursday, September 12, 2024, for one vacancy on the City Commission.

The Parks & Recreation Commission advises the City Council and City staff in matters pertaining to parks, playgrounds, and recreation centers. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, located at 707 W. Acequia Ave., Visalia.

Visalia’s Historic Preservation Advisory Committee Now Accepting Applications

Applications are also now being accepted for one vacancy on the City of Visalia’s Historic Preservation Advisory Committee.

Applications are available online at www.visalia.city/committees and will be accepted through Monday, September 9.

The Historic Preservation Advisory Committee administers and carries out the standards and specifications of the Historic Preservation Ordinance, seeking to preserve Visalia’s historic structures.

Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the City of Visalia Administration Office Conference Room, located at 220 N. Santa Fe St., Visalia.

To learn more about the City of Visalia Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, read the local registry of historic structures and more, visit www.visalia.city.

Appointees to committees or commissions should be 18 years of age or older, and live or work within the urban area of Visalia as defined by Visalia Unified School District’s boundary map. First consideration will be given to residents of the City of Visalia. Names to be considered for appointment will be recommended to the Council by the Parks & Recreation Commission, and all appointments and reappointments require formal action from the Council.

Completed applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s office at 220 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, CA 93292 or via email to Michelle Nicholson, Chief Deputy City Clerk, at [email protected].

To learn more about the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Commission and their mission, visit www.visalia.city.