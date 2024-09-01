Tulare County Fair Opens on September 11th, Honoring Heroes with Special Ceremonies and Events

T he 2024 Tulare County Fair will open on September 11th, a National Day of Remembrance marking the 23rd anniversary of the tragic attacks in 2001. This year’s theme, “Stars, Stripes, and Honoring Our Heroes,” reflects our deep respect and gratitude for those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Join us as we kick off the Fair with a grand parade through downtown Tulare, starting at 10:00am and special opening ceremonies dedicated to our heroes. At 12:30 pm on the Community Stage, we will host the Quilts of Honor Ceremony, a touching tribute where handmade quilts are presented to veterans in recognition of their service and dedication. This ceremony is a heartfelt way to honor the bravery and commitment of our military members, past and present. More information about the program can be found here.

In addition to these special ceremonies, the Fair will feature a variety of attractions, including a patriotic performance from Darryl Worley on opening day, exciting rides, games, livestock shows, and the highly anticipated Demolition Derby.

For more details on the fair schedule, events, and attractions, visit www.tcfair.org or contact the Fair at (559) 686-4707. Join us in celebrating our heroes and enjoying a memorable fair experience at the 2024 Tulare County Fair!