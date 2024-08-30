Sen. Grove’s Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act is heading to the Governor’s desk for signature

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) is pleased to announce her bipartisan legislation, Senate Bill 1043, the Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act, has passed through the California State Legislature and will move to the Governor’s desk for signature. Celebrity advocate Paris Hilton and her nonprofit organization 11:11 Media Impact are the sponsor of the measure.

California’s short-term residential therapeutic programs (STRTPs) serve children and young adults who need an increased level of care, and these treatment facilities have the ability to use restraints and seclusion rooms if the facility believes the patient is a danger to themselves or others.

These facilities are required to report all restraint and seclusion room use to the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). The department is then required to put this information online and make it available to the public. However, the information has yet to be posted online and made publicly available. SB 1043 will require CDSS to publicly post this critical data, including each incident report.

“My bill, Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act, just passed through the Legislature and is headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature,” said Senator Shannon Grove. “The act will promote the highest level of transparency when it comes to using restraints or seclusion rooms on youth in short-term residential therapeutic programs. It has been an honor to work alongside Paris Hilton and 11:11 Media to ensure California’s children are safe and secure in these treatment programs.”

“I am so proud to see SB1043 pass through the California legislature and grateful to all the Senators and Assemblymembers who voted on this bill to protect our youth!” said celebrity advocate Paris Hilton. “For too long, these facilities have operated without adequate oversight, leaving vulnerable youth at risk. I urge Governor Newsom to sign SB1043 into law, affirming California’s commitment to protecting our youth and setting a national standard for transparency and accountability in these institutions. This bill is a vital step towards ensuring that every child is treated with the care and respect they deserve.”

Governor Newsom has until September 30th to sign The Accountability in Children’s Treatment Act into law.