Tulare City School Board Member Connie Diaz Launches Strong Campaign for the College of the Sequoias Board

Tulare City School Board Member Connie Diaz is off to a strong start in her bid to serve on the College of the Sequoias Board. After completing the required paperwork with the Tulare County elections office, she is on the ballot for the November 5th General Election.

“I am excited about the early support I have received so far across the district for my campaign to continue my passion for education and commitment to public service on the College of the Sequoias Board. As a college board trustee, I plan to support students who are seeking higher education opportunities with the resources they need to succeed and recognize and value the work of faculty and staff members who dedicate their careers to making a difference for them”, stated Diaz.

Connie was elected to serve on the Tulare City School Board in 2020, unseating a 24-year incumbent and re-elected in 2022. As a city school board member, Connie has provided strong leadership in assuring teachers have the resources they need in the classroom, parents have an advocate on the board and led the effort to bring strong leadership in the superintendent’s office.

“I am proud of the work I have done on the Tulare City School District as a member of the board to bring important resources to students and their families. I have worked to create more transparency, inclusiveness and trust in our children’s education. I am proud of my effort to lead the effort to hire new leadership in the school district that will place a focus on student success. I plan on bringing the same dedication and commitment to the College of the Sequoias board”, continued Diaz.

Diaz enters the race with a strong and growing list of supporters., including: Rudy Salas, Congressional District 22, Greg Ojeda, Council Member, City of Corcoran, Sid Palmerin, Council Member, City of Corcoran, Hipolito Cerros, Council Member, City of Lindsay, Rosaena Sanchez, Council Member, City of Lindsay, Dr. Perla Soria, Board Member, Lindsay Unified School District, Jevon Price, Board Member, Tulare Hospital District, Willard Epps, Board Member, Tulare City School District, Jose Sigala, Council Member, City of Tulare, Dr. Randy Villegas, Board Member, Visalia Unified School District, Greg Gomez, Council Member, City of Farmersville. Her list also includes three of the campus labor organizations representing the classified staff, adjunct faculty and teachers at the College of the Sequoias.

Over the next few months, Connie will continue working hard to secure additional endorsements, which will include labor and community advocacy organizations, community and business leaders and additional elected officials.

“I appreciate the support I have received so far. I look forward to running a strong campaign and meeting with voters door to door across the district. I want to share my vision with as many of them as possible about the importance of providing a quality higher education to all students seeking to improve their lives”, concluded Diaz.

Connie Diaz has lived in Tulare County for over 30 years and attended local public schools graduating from Tulare Western High School. She is also a graduate of the College of the Sequoias receiving her Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration. She is the mother of three school aged children with one attending COS in the fall.

The College of the Sequoias Board Ward 4 includes the cities of Lindsay and Corcoran and portions of the City of Tulare as well as the unincorporated communities of Tipton, Pixley, Alpaugh, Allensworth, Waukena and Matheny Tract. The election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.