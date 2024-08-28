Experience the Ultimate Carnival Fun at the 2024 Tulare County Fair with Helm & Sons Amusements!

Get ready for a carnival extravaganza at the 2024 Tulare County Fair, brought to you by the renowned Helm & Sons Amusements! From exciting rides to fun-filled games, this year’s carnival promises non-stop excitement for the whole family from September 11th to 15th. Carnival hours will follow the Fair hours this year. “Davey Helm and his crew never disappoint! We’re so excited to have them back for our 2024 Fair!” says CEO Dena Rizzardo

Helm & Sons Amusements will bring around 40 exhilarating rides to the fair, including almost 20 “kiddie” rides, ensuring fun for all ages. For the “Major” rides (A.K.A the BIG ones), you’ll find some new additions like the Medusa and the Olympic Bobsled, as well as some time-tested favorites like the Zipper and the Super Shot!

Pre-sale Unlimited Ride Wristbands:

Standard Unlimited Ride Wristband: $35.00 each (Save $20, $55 Value). Wristband must be worn and is good for one day. Please note that this wristband does not include fair admission.

Unlimited Ride Wristband with WoW Express: $55.00 each (Save $30, $85 Value). Wristband must be worn and is good for one day. Please note that this wristband does not include fair admission.

For more details on the carnival and pre-sale wristbands, you can visit the Helm & Sons Amusement website here: https://helmandsons.magicmoneyllc.com/MagicMoney_Web/ETicket/EventDetails/98

For more information on the Fair schedule, concert lineup, and other attractions, visit www.tcfair.org or contact the Fair at (559) 686-4707.