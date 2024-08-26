Tulare County Superior Court Introduces A New Court Logo And Expanded Services As Part Of Five-Year Strategic Plan

Earlier this year, the Tulare County Superior Court released the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan (Strategic Plan | Superior Court of California | County of Tulare). The plan identified initiatives intended to improve access to the court and increase the overall level of service provided to the public, justice partners and court staff. In response to those initiatives, the court is pleased to share the following:

• Adopted new mission statement – “The Court provides fair and timely justice by ensuring

equal access for all people, resolving disputes, upholding the laws, and protecting rights

guaranteed by the Constitutions of California and the United States.”

• Introduced new court seal and visual identity – Gives the court a unique identity as a judicial

branch entity and promotes a unified and cohesive look for all Tulare County courts.

• Released a virtual public counter where court representatives are available to assist the

public online via video platform. Members of the public can speak remotely to a court

representative to handle court business, such as paying traffic citations, help with filling out

forms and general questions.

• Developed recruitment video to bring awareness to the rewarding career opportunities and

quality of life in Tulare County. This will help to recruit the most qualified talent to fill vital

court positions. Please click here for the video: Human Resources | Superior Court of

California | County of Tulare

• Installed bi-lingual wayfinding kiosks in most court locations to assist the public in locating

court offices and services in both English and Spanish.

The court is committed to continued enhancements of our facilities, services and technology

infrastructure as we move forward. Follow us on social media for more information and updates.