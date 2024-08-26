Adventist Health and City of Tulare Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The City of Tulare and Adventist health announced a five-year agreement with two additional five-year option terms to name the newly constructed outdoor amphitheater at Zumwalt Park in Downtown Tulare the “Adventist Health Amphitheater.” This exciting new venue will be host to world-class entertainment acts. Additionally, Adventist Health becomes the venue’s hospitality sponsor.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with the City of Tulare and support this growing community,” Adventist Health Central California Network President Jason Wells said. “Adventist Health is deeply committed to the city, having invested over $300 million in wages over the past five years and significant tower construction. Our commitment continues with the introduction of the Adventist Health Amphitheater, a new venue for concerts and family events that will foster community engagement and serve as a gathering space for our 7,200 employees from across the Central Valley. Additionally, we will provide healthcare services at every event and ensure an AED is onsite.”

As part of the partnership, the newly renovated Adventist Health Amphitheater will feature signage atop the shade canopy and at the facility entrance, as well as throughout the venue.

Adventist Health Central California Network is a non-profit faith-based organization operating eight hospitals across Bakersfield, Delano, Hanford, Selma, Reedley, Tehachapi, and Tulare, along with over 125 medical offices throughout the Central Valley. Every day, we provide care to 5,000 community members, serving over 1 million patients annually. Our dedicated team of 7,000 employees and providers spans Kings, Kern, Fresno, Madera, and Tulare counties, reaching 33 communities from the Mojave Desert through the Central Valley to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and beyond. As part of the larger Adventist Health system, we are committed to delivering comprehensive healthcare services across the region.

About Adventist Health: Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 100 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 440 sites of care, including 28 acute care facilities.