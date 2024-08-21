Get Ready for Octane Fueled Excitement at the Tulare County Fair Demolition Derby!

Gear up for an action-packed evening at the 2024 Tulare County Fair with our thrilling Demolition Derby! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 14, 2024, as the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway transforms into a roaring arena of metal-crunching excitement.

The Grandstands will open at 4:00 pm, giving you plenty of time to grab your favorite fair snacks and secure the best seats for the main event, which kicks off at 6:00 pm. Feel the adrenaline rush as drivers compete for a whopping $10,000 purse, showcasing their skills in a series of high-octane collisions that promise to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Ticket Prices:

Adult General Admission (Ages 16+): $20.00

Youth General Admission (Ages 8 – 15): $10.00

Child General Admission (Ages 3 – 7): $7.00

Tickets can be purchased TODAY at https://www.tcfair.org/tickets. Please note that admission to the Demolition Derby requires a separate ticket from the general fair admission.

The Demolition Derby is a staple of the Tulare County Fair, drawing crowds eager to witness the ultimate test of driving endurance and strategy. It’s more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of raw power, mechanical prowess, and sheer determination. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable night of fun and excitement under the stars!

Don’t miss out on this electrifying event that embodies the automotive spirit of the Central Valley. For more details on the derby, fair schedule, concert lineup, and other attractions, visit www.tcfair.org or contact the Fair at (559) 686-4707.