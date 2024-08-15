West Nile Virus case reported in Tulare County

Tulare County Public Health has received a report of a human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a Tulare County resident. Public health officials urge residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, as mosquito samples positive for West Nile virus and St. Louis Encephalitis virus (SLEV) have been detected in multiple locations within the county. The two viruses are very similar and are transmitted by the same types of mosquitoes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes, and there is no vaccine or medication to treat the virus. Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms; however, about 1 in 5 people will develop a fever with other symptoms from 2 to 14 days after being infected. Severe cases of West Nile virus can affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and can result in death or long-term disability.

The St. Louis Encephalitis virus (SLEV) is in the same virus family as West Nile virus. Both viruses are transmitted to humans when bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people infected with SLEV will have few to no symptoms. The most common symptoms are mild, flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, from 5 to 15 days after being infected. Like West Nile virus, severe cases of SLEV can also affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and can result in death or long-term disability.

Residents are urged to increase their awareness of potential breeding grounds around their properties. Be on the lookout for homes that are unoccupied since they may have swimming pools or backyard ponds that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is recommended that residents take the following precautions to avoid being bitten, thereby reducing their risk for exposure to both West Nile virus and SLEV:

Use EPA-registered insect repellent such as DEET. Always follow label instructions carefully.

Dress in long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Drain standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

Repair or replace door and window screens that have tears or holes.