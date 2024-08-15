Tulare Councilmember Jose Sigala thanks constituents for their continued support

Today Tulare Council Member Jose Sigala, who serves as the Council Member for City of Tulare’s First District, thanked his constituents for their continued support of his leadership on the city council.

As of the filing deadline on Friday August 9th for the November 5th General Election, Council Member Sigala was the only candidate to file the proper paperwork to qualify as a candidate in the 1st Council District. As a result, and per state law there will not be an election in the council district, and he will have the option to be re-appointed to his council seat for another 4-year term.

“I would like to thank the residents of District 1 for their continued support and recognition of my leadership, vision and work on behalf of our neighborhoods. Over the next 4-years I plan to continue my efforts to advocate for additional resources to the westside of the city, repair our local streets, light up more streets, clean our parks and trials, economic development opportunities and address homelessness,” stated Sigala.

Council Member Sigala was first elected to the city council in 2016. In 2018 he became the 39th and First Latino Mayor of Tulare. In 2020 he was re-elected once again. Since his election in 2016, Sigala has worked hard to be a voice for the westside of Tulare and bring attention to the many challenges it faces. He has also provided leadership across the city on issues such as homelessness, economic development, public safety, youth and the arts. As Council Member he also serves as the Chair of the Board for the newly create Tulare County Regional Transit Agency that provides efficient, effective and reliable transit services across Tulare County.

“It has been an honor to represent my neighbors on the city council. Together we have worked hard to identify concerns and challenges in our neighborhoods and find real solutions to address them. My commitment is to continue that effort for another 4-years and make Tulare and the westside an amazing place to live and work”, concluded Sigala.

If you need any assistance in your neighborhood, please feel free to reach out to Council Member Sigala by email at [email protected] or on his cell phone at 559-329-9864.