‘Ride for Patricia’: Race car ride honors retired female champ

Former stock car builder and local racer Dennis Robertson, 75, will join other members of the Quail Park Memory Care community for one last drive around the Madera Speedway on August 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. Pace car driver Joshua Rodriguez will drive the group around the track in the official Madera Speedway Pace Car, a Ford Mustang. The ride is part of Quail Park’s “Bucket List” series, where they help residents live out big dreams. Former racing champ Patricia Hodde, 81, was originally scheduled to ride as well. When health challenges made that unlikely, Dennis and the team at Quail Park decided to dedicate the ride to her. The Madera Speedway also decided to present the Madera Speedway Honorary Champion Award to her, which she will receive later at the memory care community.

Hodde raced as part of the Northern Peninsula touring club based in San Mateo in the 1960s. Starting her racing career at just 21 years of age, she was often the only female in her races, and frequently won. She loves to look through her photo album from her racing days and has some of her medals in her room at the senior community.

Robertson enjoyed building, selling and racing stock cars when he was younger. After serving for a decade in the Navy as a mechanic working on airplanes, he opened up his own auto repair shop in Lemoore, CA. He raced locally in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville as well as Madera. He’s eagerly counting down the days to get back on the race track.

“So many of our residents have led fascinating lives and our team is committed to helping them fulfill some of their bucket list wishes,” said Lauri Aguilar, Executive Director of Quail Park Memory Care Residences of Visalia. “We are saddened that Patricia cannot join us, but now additional members of the community are riding in her honor. We are especially grateful to the team at Madera Speedway for making these dreams come true!”

Kenny Shepherd, President and GM of Short Track Management, the company that operates the Madera Speedway, said he is looking forward to the team coming out on August 16 for their adventure. The Madera Speedway opened in 1971 at its current location, but the original location was across the street and opened in the 1940’s, just after WWII ended.

“Motorsports is all about dreaming big and pursuing the checkered flag with passion, and we are excited to help residents of Quail Park Memory Care check off a bucket list item with a high energy ride around the fastest 1/3 mile in the West known as the Madera Speedway!” Shepherd said.

The Madera Speedway is home of the MAVTV televised series called Madera Racing, in its 10th season. The speedway has become the launching pad for young talent heading up to NASCAR.

