Minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon joins Adventist Health offices in Hanford, Tulare

Adventist Health is pleased to welcome fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, Abraham J. Khan, MD, to its medical offices in Hanford and Tulare. Khan specializes in laparoscopic, hysteroscopic and robotic surgeries, which typically enable patients to return home more quickly and with less pain and scarring than traditional surgical approaches. He has a special interest in treating infertility and endometriosis.

“Being a surgeon is immensely rewarding because often we can fix our patient’s problem,” Khan said. “Typically, young and otherwise healthy, our patients have their whole lives ahead of them, and we are giving them the freedom to live again.”

He places great emphasis on listening carefully to his patients as they describe their symptoms, pain, and discomfort. He explained that gynecological conditions such as endometriosis are sometimes mistaken for or attributed to other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and the nuances of a patient’s description are critically important to identifying the true cause.

Khan earned his medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. He then completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, followed by a residency in minimally invasive gynecological surgery at Mercy Medical Center, also in Baltimore. Additionally, he has received a master’s degree in urban bioethics, which examines the ethics surrounding race, bias, and medical outcomes in disadvantaged populations. He is fluent in both English and Urdu.

Currently, Khan is accepting new patients. More information and appointments are available at AdventistHealth.org/AKhan, or by contacting his offices at:

Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Women’s Health

1025 N. Douty St., Ste. 110, Hanford

559-537-0170

Adventist Health Medical Office – Tulare

2059 N. Hillman St., Tulare

559-605-0090