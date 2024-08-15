Experience the magic of classical music in nature with IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild TM, an innovative outdoor concert series founded by renowned classical pianist Hunter Noack, is set to enchant audiences once again as it enters its 9th season. On Sunday, September 15, 2024, join us at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park in Visalia, for a unique musical journey that merges the beauty of classical music with the splendor of the natural world among our local history.

Since its inception in 2016, IN A LANDSCAPE has redefined the concert experience by transporting a 1912 Steinway model D concert grand piano on a flatbed trailer to some of America’s most breathtaking landscapes. From national parks to urban oases, this series invites guests to explore and immerse themselves in both the music and the natural surroundings through wireless headphones, creating a harmonious blend of sound and scenery.

This season’s event at Mooney Grove Park will run from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, with check-in starting at 3:00 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the performance amidst the serene beauty of the park and museum exhibits, with food and drinks available for purchase on-site. This is a joint fundraiser for the Tulare County Museum and the Mineral King Preservation Society. The event is generously sponsored by Visit Visalia, JD Heiskell, Sequoia Parks Conservancy, Tachi Palace, and Nielsen Insurance.

IN A LANDSCAPE has reached remarkable milestones, presenting 250 concerts featuring 90 guest artists to nearly 50,000 people, many of whom experienced live classical music for the first time. Inspired by the WPA’s Federal Music and Theatre Projects, this initiative strives to break down barriers to accessing classical music and the great outdoors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite. To understand the full magic of this experience, watch the season preview video.

For media inquiries or further details, please contact Lisa Monteiro, Executive Director of the Mineral King Preservation Society.

We also have images available to share and Hunter Noack is able to give interviews via phone or Zoom.