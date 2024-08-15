CACHE to host fall classic cinema series

The Center for Art, Culture, and History, Exeter, or CACHE, will be hosting a fall classic film noir cinema series every first Monday at 6 p.m. beginning September 2nd with the 1952 film Kansas City Confidential. The rest of the fall season lineup includes The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) on October 7th, starring Kirk Douglas in his first role, and D.O.A. (1949) on November 4th, starring Edmond O’Brien and Pamela Britton.

Kansas City Confidential portrays a former inmate turned delivery man who finds himself framed for a bank robbery. After being beaten several times while in custody, he is released and sets off to find out who framed him. His search eventually takes him to a Mexican resort, where four men hold the key to proving his innocence. John Payne, Colleen Grey, Preston Foster, Neville Brand, Lee Van Cleef, Jack Elam, and Donna Drake star.

The Strange Loves of Martha Ivers is about a WWII veteran who returns to his hometown for the first time in 18 years and meets his boyhood friends, who are now married to each other and virtually run the town. He learns that they think he knows of a dark secret that occurred many years earlier and that they want to either buy him off, run him out of town, or see him dead. Stars Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin, Kirk Douglas (in his first role), Lizabeth Scott, and Judith Anderson.

D.O.A. depicts a small-town account/notary public who goes on a trip to San Francisco, partly to get away from his clinging girlfriend, only to find out that he has been poisoned and has only about 48 hours to live. He goes on a frantic search to find out who poisoned him and why, discovering, in the process, an intricate web of espionage. Contains great location shots of San Francisco and downtown Los Angeles. Features film noir favorite Edmond O’Brien, Pamela Britton, Luther Adler, Neville Brand, William Chin, and Laurette Luez.

Vintage dress is encouraged but not required to attend. The screenings will be shown in our upstairs facility, and film discussions will follow, hosted by Aida and Lee Bartoletti of Exeter, CA. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Please arrive before 6 p.m. to peruse CACHE, socialize, and select your seating. Doors will close at 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public (donations are accepted), and it is recommended for ages 13 and older. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org/events/.

About CACHE

The Center for Art, Culture, and History- Exeter (CACHE), formerly known as the Exeter Art Gallery and Museum Association, rebranded in 2023 in order to communicate its new mission of bringing to life the art, culture, and history of California’s heartland. The new museum board hosts quarterly art exhibitions showcasing local and regional artists. CACHE’s historical displays are committed to telling the stories of the people and events that have shaped our Tulare County area from its earliest days. We are proud to present a variety of educational programming and invite everyone to experience the rich culture of Exeter.