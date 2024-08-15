Arts Visalia Presents: Faces by Gerardo Vázquez and Pack Your Bags! by Miguel Pujol

September at Arts Visalia will showcase the work of Gerardo Vázquez and Miguel Pujol. Vázquez’ photography highlights individual stories and the conditions that exist for the unhoused community in Visalia. Pujol’s acrylic paintings explore expressive cityscapes and architectural elements related to travel abroad. The exhibitions will run from September 5 – 28, 2024. An opening reception will take place on Friday, September 6 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. A free Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 pm.

October features the work of Jesus Santa Cruz and Arien Reed. Santa Cruz expresses the intersectionality of queer and Mexican American experiences through printmaking and ceramics. Reed creates mixed media portraits of trans individuals throughout history. The exhibitions will run from October 3 – 26, 2024. An opening reception will take place on Friday, October 4 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

Enjoy an interactive experience with Arts Visalia at Pride Visalia on October 12, 2024, and Taste the Arts on October 19, 2024.

Art classes for children, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]

