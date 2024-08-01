Visalia Chamber of Commerce hosts State of Local Government luncheon

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the State of Local Government Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at The Hyde (formerly known as the Lamplighter Conference Center). This highly anticipated event will bring together key figures from the County of Tulare and the City of Visalia to discuss the most pressing issues and future plans affecting our community.

The luncheon will feature a panel of local leaders, including Supervisor Larry Micari of District 1, Supervisor Amy Shuklian of District 3, Mayor Brian Poochigian of District 3, and Vice Mayor Brett Taylor of District 2. These influential voices will provide valuable insights into recent accomplishments and share their visionary outlook for the future of Tulare County and Visalia.

Reggie Ellis, President and Publisher of Mineral King Publishing, Inc. and The Sun-Gazette Newspaper, will serve as the moderator for this informative and engaging discussion. Attendees will have the chance to gain a deeper understanding of the issues shaping our region, connect with community leaders, and celebrate our local government’s remarkable achievements.

Limited Ticket Availability

Tickets for the State of Local Government Luncheon are currently on sale. However, availability is limited, with only 20% of tickets remaining. Those interested in attending are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing this important event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit visaliachamber.org/gov.

Media inquiries can be directed to Amanda Adams, Visalia Chamber of Commerce, at 559.734.5876 or [email protected].