Successful mass casualty incident drill conducted at Lemoore College

Lemoore College announced the completion of a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) drill, part of the Jump Start Academy’s Health Careers pathway. The drill provided invaluable hands-on experience for high school juniors participating in the four-week internship program, equipping them with practical emergency response skills.

Numerous agencies and partners contributed to the event. Jones’s Towing in Lemoore provided the crashed vehicles, ensuring a realistic and challenging scenario for the students. American Ambulance was crucial in demonstrating emergency response techniques, while the Kings County Fire Department shared its expertise and support. The Lemoore Police Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) ensured the safety and coordination of the event. Additionally, the Adventist Health ER staff offered their medical expertise, enriching the educational experience for the students. Lemoore College instructors’ and staff’s dedication and guidance were pivotal in facilitating this comprehensive learning opportunity.

“Today’s MCI drill was a resounding success, thanks to the collaborative efforts of our local emergency services and our dedicated staff,” said Dr. Grant Ermis, Dean of Career and Technical Education at Lemoore College. “The experience gave our students an authentic understanding of emergency response, reinforcing the importance of preparedness and teamwork in health careers.”

The MCI drill is a pivotal component of the Jump Start Academy, designed to prepare students for careers in the healthcare sector by providing them with practical experience and industry-recognized certifications. Participants in the Health Careers pathway will complete the program with EMR & CPR industry certification, college credit, and a $1,000 scholarship.

