Sierra View Medical Center Hosts First Friday Coffee: Welcoming New Medical Director of the SVMC Wound Healing Center

Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) is thrilled to invite business and community leaders to the Porterville Chamber’s First Friday Coffee this Friday. This event will take place August 2, from 7- 9 a.m. at Galaxy Theaters Porterville. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy pastries and coffee, network with community members, and learn about the latest developments at SVMC’s Wound Healing Center.

This month’s event will feature a special introduction to Dr. Sylvia Maniscalco, the new Medical Director of the SVMC Wound Healing Center. With 18 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Maniscalco is renowned for her empathy and dedication to improving community health. Her journey in medicine began as a Medical Lab Technician & Phlebotomist, and she later pursued nursing, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Windsor. She then went on to medical school and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Avalon Medical School and is board-certified in Family Medicine.

Dr. Maniscalco’s extensive training includes specialized experience in Rural Medicine and Family Medicine, providing her with a broad skill set to offer individualized patient care. She is especially passionate about wound care, seeing it as a unique opportunity to educate and engage patients.

To ensure a smooth transition, Dr. Maniscalco has been working closely with Dr. Russell Dounies, SVMC’s previous Medical Director. SVMC is grateful for Dr. Dounies’ continued dedication, as he remains an integral part of the SVMC Wound Healing Center, continuing to treat patients and support the team.

With Dr. Sylvia Maniscalco’s leadership, the SVMC Wound Healing Center is set to continue its tradition of excellence and make significant advancements. In her new role as Medical Director, Dr. Maniscalco will shape the medical strategy and oversee a team of talented healthcare professionals at the SVMC Wound Healing Center. Her goals include improving access to care, increasing staff numbers, and enhancing community outreach.

The SVMC Wound Healing Center is managed by Healogics®, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics® operates over 600 Wound Care Centers® across the country, specializing in treating chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. To learn more about the wound healing center, visit sierra-view.com

SVMC is excited to highlight this service line and to invite the community to help welcome Dr. Sylvia Maniscalco to Porterville and Sierra View Medical Center. For more information, visit the Porterville Chamber’s website and search, First Friday Coffee