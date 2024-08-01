Goodwill opens new Porterville store and donation center

Goodwill Industries of South Central California is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Porterville store and combined donation center. This new facility marks a significant expansion to Goodwill’s presence in the community.

Goodwill Industries of South Central California proudly serves the Porterville community, fulfilling its mission every day. The first Goodwill store in Porterville opened on July 18, 2011. Since then, Goodwill has provided jobs for community members and operated a thriving, sustainable business that gives clothing and goods a second life. Goodwill’s mission focuses on creating job opportunities for individuals who face challenges in finding employment while promoting sustainability by keeping products out of landfills.

The new Porterville store location at 1491 Olive Avenue offers an expanded shopping experience and creates additional job opportunities in the community. This 15,000-square-foot store is the second in the company to be built from the ground up and will feature a convenient donation drive-thru.

In addition to the current staff of 13, the new store will add six full-time jobs. These 19 full-time positions have access to health, retirement and other benefits. This expansion has been made possible due to the generous donations and support from the local community. The continued contributions of the Porterville community have allowed Goodwill to grow and better serve its mission.

“We are honored by the support that the Porterville community has shown Goodwill over the years,” said Jake Slayton, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Central California. “Our team is excited to provide local residents with job opportunities, training, and a larger selection of items from small appliances and sports equipment to home décor and clothing.”

In partnership with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, join Goodwill Industries of South Central California at the new Porterville store location for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Come meet our team and shop at the new store! Guests can shop throughout the day for a chance to win door prizes and Goodwill gift cards.