CACHE to host discussion on the Exeter Cemetery District

The Center for Art, Culture, and History – Exeter, or CACHE, will be hosting a new local history talk by CACHE’s board president, Dwight Miller, from their quarterly series CACHE Chats: Tales of Exeter and Beyond. Dwight’s discussion is scheduled for Monday, August 26th, at 5:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room, and the topic is “Death & Taxes: The History of the Exeter Public Cemetery District.”

“In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes.” The famous quote by Benjamin Franklin is a springboard for Dwight Miller’s in-depth look at the Exeter Cemetery District and the need for our tax dollars to sustain it. Contrary to popular belief, the Exeter Cemetery District includes three cemeteries: one in Exeter, Deep Creek (north of Farmersville), and Hamilton (northeast of Exeter). The Exeter cemetery began in 1895 with the Maxon family and contains over 8,000 burials. Deep Creek is the second oldest (after Visalia) in Tulare County, dating from 1859 with a total of 560 burials. Hamilton is a very unique place, way off the beaten path, and dates from 1871. It is home to 300 burials.

