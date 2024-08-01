10th annual Crush Party set for October 11 at COS Tulare

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and the College of the Sequoias Foundation proudly present the 10th Annual Crush Party on Friday, October 11th, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the COS Tulare Campus Center. This highly anticipated event celebrates the best of California wines, local cuisine, and craft brews, offering an evening of exquisite tastings, a silent auction, and an opportunity drawing featuring 109 bottles of premium wine.

Attendees will enjoy samples from renowned wineries, breweries, and eateries from across the San Joaquin Valley, creating a vibrant and festive outdoor atmosphere. Tulare Chamber CEO, Donnette Silva Carter, shares, “Crush Party is always a lively and enjoyable event. The opportunity to sample the cuisine from area restaurants, taste fine California wines, brews, and signature cocktails, and socialize in the upbeat outdoor atmosphere makes for a fun end-of-the-week event for our guests.”

The event is generously supported by presenting sponsors Altura Centers for Health, AltSys Solar Inc., CBS 47, Eagle Mountain Casino, Family HealthCare Network, Herb & Vibes, International Agri-Center, JD Heiskell & Co., Kaweah Health, KSEE 24, Lagomarsino Group, Land O’Lakes, La Piazza, New Era Farm Service, Ormonde Rascon Attorneys at Law, ProYouth, Saputo, Token Farms, Total Property Management, Tulare Real Estate Team, T-Town, Veteran’s Memorial District, and Valley Strong Credit Union.

Admission to the Crush Party is $65 per person, and the event is limited to guests aged 21 and over. Tickets for the Wine Tree opportunity drawing are available for a $20 donation per entry. Event tickets can be purchased online at www.tularechamber.org, by calling (559) 686-1547, or in person at the Tulare Chamber office located at 220 E. Tulare Avenue, Tulare. Ticket sales close at 12:00 PM on October 11th unless sold out sooner.

Local businesses interested in food or beverage sampling, sponsorship opportunities, or contributions to the silent auction are encouraged to contact the Tulare Chamber at (559) 686-1547 or visit the Chamber’s website for more information.

Don’t miss this chance to indulge in an evening of fine dining and exceptional wines while supporting the workforce education programs of the COS Foundation and the Tulare Chamber of Commerce. Mark your calendars and join us at 4999 E Bardsley Avenue, Tulare, for a night to remember!