BELOVED LANDMARK IN DOWNTOWN VISALIA TO BE REMOVED

The Sequoia Legacy Tree, a beloved landmark in downtown Visalia, will be removed following a professional evaluation that declared the tree dead. The Sequoia Legacy Tree defied the odds of survival here on the valley floor, where summer temperatures average over 100 degrees.

The ninety-year-old giant sequoia tree has long been a symbol of Visalia’s friendship and connection with the nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. The tree has proudly stood at the corner of Locust Street and Acequia Avenue, on the west side of the Visalia Post Office, since it was planted as a three-year-old sapling in 1936.

In 2016, in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the National Park Service, the tree was recognized for its historical significance and dedicated in 2018 as the “Sequoia Legacy Tree.” The tree has been honored by residents and admired by visitors in its final years.

The city of Visalia has a long history with the national park which reaches back to the 1880’s when local newspaperman, George Stewart began a letter writing campaign to leaders in Washington, DC, advocating for national park status to preserve and protect the giant sequoias. Stewart was successful in his efforts, earning him the unofficial title of “Father of Sequoia National Park.” On September 25, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed legislation that created Sequoia National Park, the second national park in the system.

Giant sequoia trees (Sequoiadendron giganteum) grow naturally on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains between 4,000 and 8,000 feet in elevation. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks boast many of the world’s largest trees by volume. The General Sherman Tree is recognized as the largest living thing on the planet by volume and stands at 275 feet tall with a circumference of more than 102 feet.

Visit Visalia is seeking input from the community, asking those that would like to be involved in the next phase of developing Visalia’s visual connection and appreciation for Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks to reach out. All comments and suggestions can be sent to: [email protected].

The Sequoia Legacy Tree project was completed solely through the generous donations and overwhelming support of the Visalia Community. While many more contributed both financially and in-kind, the following were instrumental in the development and construction of the project:

Sierra Designs, Inc – Kay Hutmacher

Seals Construction Inc – Matt Seals

Cal Water Service – Kevin McCusker

Sequoia Parks Conservancy – Savanna Boiano

Visalia Heritage – Walter Deisler

Tulare County Supervisors

Tulare County Historical Society

A complete list of supporter and additional information about the Sequoia Legacy Tree can be found at: https://www.visitvisalia.com/articles/sequoia-legacy-tree-a-downtown-treasure