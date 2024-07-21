Arts Visalia Presents: Young at Art

The Young at Art Exhibition is back at Arts Visalia! Featuring the artworks of participants in Arts Visalia’s summer children’s classes, the exhibition is a great opportunity to see all the young artists’ creative work. Our skilled instructors encouraged

the artists to explore different elements of art each week allowing them to discover their own way to make art while learning about line, color, shape, and more.

Don’t miss out on the most popular exhibit of the year. The Young at Art Exhibition is on display from August 1st through August 24th. An Opening Reception will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Tacos San Marcos will be present from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday August 2nd and T–shirts for participating artists will be available.

September at Arts Visalia will showcase the work of Gerardo Vazquez and Miguel Pujol. Vazquez’ photography highlights the brutal conditions that exist for the unhoused community. Pujol’s paintings explore expressive cityscapes and architectural elements. The exhibitions will run from September 5 – 28, 2024. An opening reception will take place on Friday, September 6 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. A free Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 pm.

Art classes for children, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery. Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through

Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

