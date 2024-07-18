Visalia Blues 12U All Stars Team on journey to bring home a World Series title

The Visalia Blue12U All Stars Baseball team is on the cusp of a historic journey as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Cal Ripken 50/70 World Series in Branson, Missouri. This exceptional group of boys has claimed three consecutive Central California Cal Ripken State Championships, winning as 10, 11, and now 12-year-olds. Their remarkable path to the World Series was solidified with a victory at the 2023 Pacific Southwest Regional 11U Tournament in Fallon, Nevada last year, where they triumphed over a strong Hawaii team that had bested them the previous year in the 10U Regional Championship game in Rohnert Park.

This win not only earned them a spot in the famed World Series but also marked them as the first team from Visalia, California to compete in the Cal Ripken 50/70 World Series format. The players and coaches are buzzing with excitement and pride as the team gears up for this monumental event. The team will travel to Branson, Missouri on August 6th, where they will face off against the best Cal Ripken All Star teams from across the nation and internationally.

Competing in the World Series will not only test their athletic abilities but also offer opportunities for personal growth and unforgettable experiences. Facing top teams from around the globe will provide invaluable lessons and create lasting memories for these young athletes.

This special group of boys has become more than just a team; they have formed a close-knit baseball family. Their journey together has been marked by hard work, perseverance, and camaraderie, making their upcoming experience in Branson truly a once- in-a-lifetime event.

Good luck to the Visalia Blue 12U All Stars! The entire City of Visalia is cheering you on. Go Visalia Blue!! For anyone that wishes to contribute to Visalia Blue 12U, below is the team’s Venmo information. The team appreciates any support to help cover the cost of travel and lodging.