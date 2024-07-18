Tulare Mayor Terry Sayre to deliver State of the Tulare address, Supervisor Pete Vander Poel to deliver State of Tulare County address

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce announces the annual State of the City luncheon event on Friday, August 23rd, at the International Agri-Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The State of the City is an informative event providing businesses and community members with an opportunity to hear about city projects and future goals. Mayor Terry Sayre will present the State of the City Address.

A State of the County presentation is also planned by Tulare County District 2 Supervisor Pete Vander Poel III. Tulare City Council members and City staff will attend and be available at the luncheon event to answer questions from the audience about local issues and concerns.

“These are very exciting times in Tulare and our county. The Chamber welcomes this opportunity to partner with Mayor Sayre and Supervisor Vander Poel to share updates for the past year and details on what’s to come in our future,” stated Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter who added, “The event will also include a panel Q&A discussion with our featured speakers as well as City Manager Marc Mondell and County CAO Jason Britt.”

Advance reservations for the State of the City event are required. The early registration price is $65 per person with a discounted price of $55 for Tulare Chamber members. Prices will increase by $10 after August 9th. Reservations may be made online at www.tularechamber.org, or by phone through the Chamber office at (559) 686-1547. Sponsorships remain available and provide ticket options.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce presents the State of the City event with the partnership of title sponsors: Adventist Health Tulare, AltSys Solar; Altura Centers for Health; CBS47; Eagle Mountain Casino; Family HealthCare Network; Herb ‘N Vibes; International Agri-Center; J.D.H.; Kaweah Health; KSEE24; Land O’Lakes Inc.; La Piazza Ristorante Italiano, New Era Farm Service; Ormonde & Rascon Attorneys at Law; ProYouth; Saputo; T-Town; Token Farms; Tulare Real Estate Team; Tulare Veteran’s Memorial District; Valley Strong Credit Union. Additionally, the Chamber thanks associate sponsors: 4Creeks; AgWest Farm Credit; Comcast; Dignity Health Management Services; Ed Dena’s Auto Center; EECU; Galaxy Theatres, Garton Tractor; Griswold, LaSalle, Cobb Dowd, & Gin LLP; Health Force; Horizon Nut Company; Race Communications; RES•COM Pest Control; Rotary Club of Tulare; River Valley Church; Sequoia Nut Company & Custom Almonds; Sierra View Medical Center; Southern California Edison; Stone Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Tulare County Fair; US Army; and, Will Tiesiera Ford.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tularechamber.org, by phone through the Tulare Chamber office at (559) 686-1547 or in-person at the Chamber office, 220 E. Tulare Ave, Tulare CA.