Monache High School’s Ethan Achterberg places sixth at SkillsUSA Championships

Representing California, Monache High School’s Ethan Achterberg placed sixth in the nation at the SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta, Georgia in late June. He competed in Cabinetmaking against 42 other high school competitors.

The sixth-place finish is believed to be the highest finish ever from a California student in the contest, according to Tim Newby, the lead teacher for Monache’s Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy pathway.

“It’s great for Monache High School and the Porterville Unified School District,” Tim Newby told the Porterville Recorder. “It puts us on the map even more. Ethan set the bar very high for future years.”

The contest began with a six-hour orientation that went over safety and machinery to be used on the project the first day. After the unveiling of the project, students created their cut list of parts for the project. On the second day, students had eight hours to cut and construct the project: a wooden stand with a cabinet on top that had a door and drawer with two different areas of cove moldings.

Achterberg graduated from Monache High School this past May.

During Achterberg’s senior year, he qualified for nationals by placing first and earning a gold medal at the regional competition. From there, he advanced to the California State Conference held in Ontario in early April. He placed first and earned another gold medal while narrowly beating out fellow Monache senior, Marriner Christenson, who earned silver. At state, Monache also had the bronze medal winner Daniella Hernandez and fourth-place finisher Cristian Anguiano.