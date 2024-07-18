COS offers industrial trainings in PLC, HMI, electricity, motor controls

The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center (TRC) is providing multiple industrial-based trainings for your workforce. Automation and Controls Basics: PLC and HMI Integration starts on July 22 from 4:00-8:00 pm. This training will take place at the Regional Training Center in the Visalia Industrial Park. This 24-hour course is designed to give trainees an introduction to Human Machine Interface (HMI) programming using FactoryTalk View Studio and understand how HMIs and PLCs integrate in a control system. The cost is $325 ETP price/$875 regular price. Contact the TRC to find out if you are eligible for the ETP price!

“Factory automation and technology never ceases to increase in capability and capacity and are backbone of many types of equipment and machinery we respond to every day. It’s critical to understand how this technology is used to help the factory floor to run as efficiently as possible. This class is a great start at understanding what most people call the ‘magic’ behind the box. The power to understand how to utilize this knowledge go beyond just replacing parts to understanding how to make it work is empowering and almost a lost craft” says Rodney Wilson, Distribution Manager at Electro Motor Shop in Visalia.

Two additional trainings are coming in September: Electricity Basics takes place September 9 and 10 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm each day. This hands-on training equips participants with both the knowledge and practical skills necessary to design, analyze, and troubleshoot electrical circuits. This class will be fostering proficiency in both AC and DC realms and concluding with mastery or relay logic applications. The cost is $160-$180 ETP price/$340 regular price. Contact the TRC to find out if you are eligible for the ETP price!

Controls Basics takes place September 16 and 17 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm each day. This hands-on course equips participants with the knowledge and practical skills required to design, install, troubleshoot, and maintain these critical components, enabling efficient and reliable motor operations across various industrial and commercial applications. The cost is $160-$180 ETP price/$340 regular price. Contact the TRC to find out if you are eligible for the ETP price!

Rodney says “basic electricity and basic controls are a hands-on learning experience for the building blocks of how to understand and troubleshoot electrical components and systems. These skills are absolutely essential for the understanding of how electrical systems work and come together to increase the skill of troubleshooting and finding solutions much faster. The power of these classes have been tremendous for those who have attended and I will continue to send all of my new hires to this class to set them up for success.”

Operating an efficient manufacturing operation requires the workforce to stay current on technology and various ways to rise above competitors. The skilled workforce of the local central valley region needs continuous training and learning in order to stay productive and competent in their fields. The Manpower Talent Shortage Survey says that lack of available applicants and lack of experience are the top two reasons employers cannot fill skilled positions.

To find out more, visit College of the Sequoia’s TRC’s website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter or email them at [email protected]. You can also give them a call at 559-688-3130.