Alaska Airlines expands internationally at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Alaska Airlines is expanding into the global market at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) with the introduction of seasonal non-stop service from Fresno to Guadalajara, Mexico this winter. Beginning December 3, Alaska Airlines will offer daily service between Fresno and Guadalajara (GDL) through February 12, 2025.

Alaska Airlines’ new service to Guadalajara complements the existing carriers serving the route from Fresno and comes just in time for the holidays when additional service is needed. Its 7:00 a.m. departure from FAT will allow passengers to arrive in Guadalajara early afternoon for a full day of business or leisure.

“Alaska Airlines’ addition of seasonal service to Guadalajara is great news for Fresno, and more proof that Fresno Yosemite International Airport is one of the nation’s up-and-coming airports,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “There were 238,679 air trips between the two cities last year, making it clear that Fresno and Guadalajara share a special connection, and I’m excited that Alaska Airlines will be the first domestic carrier to offer international service from FAT. With our terminal expansion in the works and new flights being added constantly, the future of our airport is bright.”

In 2022, the City of Fresno and Guadalajara officially became Sister Cities. FAT continues to rank 4th in the nation in the number of passengers flying from Fresno to Guadalajara. Alaska Airlines is the first domestic carrier operating at FAT to offer international air service. Alaska Airlines’ announcement of service to Guadalajara follows the airline commemorating 25 years of domestic service at FAT and expands its presence in Fresno.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport welcomes the extra capacity to Guadalajara and the more airline options to Mexico with Alaska Airlines,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “The winter holiday season is the busiest period for travel to Guadalajara and the added capacity will expand this popular international air gateway between California’s Central Valley and Mexico.”

Guadalajara is one of the largest metropolitan cities in Mexico and is the state capital of Jalisco. This additional airline option from Fresno to Guadalajara increases exposure to Mexico and the many traditional and cultural celebrations the city is known for. Alaska Airlines’ seasonal flight to Guadalajara complements the airline’s daily non-stop flights from Fresno to Seattle, Portland, and San Diego.

Known as a traditional and cosmopolitan city, Guadalajara hosts numerous cultural events throughout the year including the International Mariachi Festival, the Guadalajara International Book Fair, and more. The city is known for its impressive architecture, murals, folk art, medical schools, and medical tourism.

Tickets for Alaska Airlines’ new Guadalajara route are now available. For flight schedules and ticket bookings, please visit alaskaair.com.

Summary of Alaska’s seasonal service between FAT and GDL:

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Fresno/Guadalajara 7:00 a.m. 12:40 p.m. Daily 737 Guadalajara/Fresno 8:52 p.m. 10:56 p.m. Daily 737