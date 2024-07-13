Visalia Seeks Public Comment on Logo Redesign

As part of the City of Visalia logo redesign process, community members are invited to provide feedback on a selection of five logos.

The logo selection process is the latest step in the City of Visalia’s work on updating the City’s identity, image, and brand to market the positive aspects of working for and living in Visalia. One part of the City’s overall brand refresh, the logo redesign process was undertaken to provide for additional community input.

“We’ve learned through this process that our Legacy Logo from 1998 is a community favorite, and we’re keeping that to use when it’s fine detail can really be seen,” shared Mayor Brian Poochigian. “Our goal in redesigning the City logo was to provide a logo that showcases Visalia and can readily be utilized on a variety of platforms. Given the changes in communications mediums over the past 25 years, a new, simplified logo that can be appropriately depicted on a variety of channels is warranted.”

Online now at www.visalia.city/refresh , community members can view the five logos selected by the Logo Redesign Committee and provide their comments by emailing [email protected]

All comments received via the [email protected] email by Monday, July 15 at 3 p.m. PT will be compiled. These comments will then be provided to the City Council before that evening’s City Council 7 p.m. Regular Session meeting, where they are set to further discuss the logo as part of the regular meeting. For the full meeting agenda, click here.

Comments are encouraged to include what community members like about the logos, attributes they feel best represent Visalia, and colors that showcase Visalia’s vibrance and personality.

“87 submissions provided us an array of very good artwork, very good logos, all of which were clearly crafted with a lot of heart,” added Poochigian. “We’re grateful to all the artists who submitted their logos, and for their time, effort, and energy. We appreciate their willingness to use their time and creative talents. It takes people willing to be involved in positive ways to ensure Visalia remains a vibrant, vital community that is focused on the future.”

To view the logos online now, visit www.visalia.city/refresh and scroll to “Logo Redesign Final Five.” Here community members will be able to view color, and black and white versions of the five-finalist logos and then submit their public comment via email.

For more information on the City of Visalia’s brand refresh, visit www.visalia.city/refresh