The Porterville Barn Theater Presents: Misery

The Porterville Barn Theater is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of “Misery”, Misery is a psychological thriller play written by William Goldman and based on Stephen King’s 1987 novel of the same name. The play is about a successful romance novelist, Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his biggest fan, Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel after becoming enraged when she discovers he killed off her favorite character in his previous book. Paul quickly realizes that Annie has no intention of letting him go and must use everything at his disposal to survive.

This production is directed by Todd Mathenia and Denise Everhart.

This three person cast stars Michelin White as Annie Wilkes, Matthew White as Paul Sheldon and Isaac Hernandez as Buster.

The Porterville Barn Theater is located at 42 S Plano, Porterville, Ca and has been in operation since 1948.

Performance Dates and Times:

– 7/19/24, 7:00PM

– 7/20/24, 7:00PM

– 7/21/24, 2:00PM

– 7/26/24, 7:00PM

– 7/27/24, 7:00PM

– 7/28/24, 2:00PM

– 8/2/24, 7:00PM

– 8/3/24, 7:00PM

– 8/4/24, 2:00PM

The matinee performance on 7/28/24 at 2:00PM will have a “Special Friends” day performance where caregiver tickets are $5 and their special friends will be Free. This is open to seniors and persons with special needs. Reservations Recommended.

To reserve tickets, please visit PortervilleBarnTheater.com.

About Porterville Barn Theater:

The Barn Theater is a community theater located in Porterville, California. It has been putting on local performances by volunteers since 1948. The Barn had its roots in the inventive minds of a small group of people who loved the theater. The idea for establishing a theater here came from Peter Tewksbury, a World War II veteran who, along with his wife, Kit, came to Porterville after an unsuccessful attempt to establish a career in New York. After organizing and nurturing the Barn Theater through its first several seasons, Tewksbury went on to Hollywood, where he became a successful director in both television and motion pictures. Peter Tewskbury died February 20, 2003, at the age of 79.

For more history, visit: https://portervillebarntheater.com/history/