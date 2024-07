Nomination Period – November 5, 2024, General Election

Tulare County Registrar of Voters, Michelle Baldwin, announces that the Nomination Period for the November 5, 2024, General Election is Monday, July 15, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024.

Nomination forms will be available beginning on July 10, 2024, from our website at www.tularecoelections.org . All candidates will need to use the Nomination Portal available from our website to complete the Candidate Application for review and approval as a qualified candidate before you are allowed to have access to the remaining nomination documents. You must schedule an appointment to file your nomination documents or by certified mail during the Nomination Period. Our office will remain open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024. For additional information regarding Nomination documents for an elective office, please contact the Registrar of Voters office at (559) 839-2100.

The offices for which Nomination Papers will be available are as follows:

NOTE : City Council offices require nomination signatures that are gathered during the nomination period July 15, 2024, through August 9, 2024. Contact the Registrar of Voters office for further information.

CITY

City of Dinuba 2 Council Members (Ward 1, 5)

City of Exeter 2 Council Members (District. B, E)

City of Farmersville 2 Council Members

City of Lindsay 3 Council Members

City of Porterville 3 Council Members (District 3, 4, 5)

City of Tulare 3 Council Members (Area 1, 3, 5)

City of Visalia 2 Council Members (District 1, 2)

City of Woodlake 2 Council Members

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Alpaugh Unified 2 Board Members

Cutler-Orosi Unified 4 Board Members (Area 1, 3, 4)

Dinuba Unified 2 Board Members (Area 1, 4)

Exeter Unified 3 Board Members (Area 1, 3, 7)

Farmersville Unified 2 Board Members

Kings Canyon Unified 1 Board Member (Area 6)

Lindsay Unified 2 Board Members (Area 3, 4)

Porterville Unified 3 Board Members (Area 1, 2, 6)

Visalia Unified 3 Board Members (Area 5, 6, 7)

Woodlake Unified 4 Board Members (Area C, E, F, G)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Allensworth 1 Board Member

Alta Vista 3 Board Members (Area 1, 2, 4)

Buena Vista 1 Board Member

Burton 2 Board Members (Area 2, 5)

Columbine 1 Board Member

Ducor 2 Board Members

1 Board Member (Short Term)

Earlimart 2 Board Members

Hope 1 Board Member

Hot Springs 2 Board Members

Kings River Union 2 Board Members (Area 3, 5)

1 Board Member (Short Term Area 4)

Kingsburg Charter 1 Board Member (Area 2)

Kit Carson Union 1 Board Member (Area 1)

Liberty 2 Board Members

Linns Valley-Poso Flat 2 Board Members

Monson-Sultana 2 Board Members (Area 1, 4)

Oak Valley Union 2 Board Members

Outside Creek 2 Board Members

Palo Verde 2 Board Members (Area 1, 5)

Pixley 2 Board Members (Area 3, 4)

Pleasant View 2 Board Members

Richgrove 2 Board Members

Rockford 1 Board Member

Saucelito 1 Board Member

Sequoia Union 2 Board Members

Springville Union 2 Board Members

Stone Corral 2 Board Members

Strathmore 2 Board Members (Area 1, 3)

Sundale 2 Board Members (Area 2, 4)

Sunnyside 2 Board Members (Area 1, 5)

Terra Bella Union 2 Board Members

1 Board Member (Short Term)

Three Rivers Union 2 Board Members

Tipton 2 Board Members

Traver Joint Union 1 Board Member

Tulare City 3 Board Members (Area 2, 3, 5)

Waukena Joint Union 2 Board Members

Woodville Union 3 Board Members

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Tulare County 4 Board Members (Area 2, 3, 5, 6)

Fresno County 1 Board Member (Area 5)

Kings County 1 Board Member (Area 2)

HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Delano Joint Union 2 Board Members

Hanford Joint Union 1 Board Member (Area 5)

Kingsburg Joint Union High 1 Board Member (Area 4)

Tulare Joint Union 2 Board Members (Area 1, 4)

COLLEGE DISTRICTS

College of Sequoias 2 Board Members (Ward 3, 4)

Kern Community College 2 Board Member (Area 4, 6)

COMMUNITY SERVICES DISRICTS

Alpaugh 3 Directors

Allensworth 3 Directors

Alpine Village/Sequoia Crest 2 Directors – 1 Director (Short Term)

Ducor 2 Directors – 2 Directors (Short Term)

East Orosi 3 Directors

Goshen 2 Directors

London 3 Directors

Patterson Tract 2 Directors

Ponderosa 2 Directors

Poplar 3 Directors

Richgrove 2 Directors

Sultana 2 Directors – 1 Director (Short Term)

Teviston 2 Directors = 2 Directors (Short Term)

Three Rivers 3 Directors

Tipton 2 Directors

Tract 92 2 Directors

Yettem Seville 2 Directors

HOSPITAL DISTRICTS

Alta Healthcare 2 Directors (Zone 2, 5)

Exeter Ambulance 3 Directors (Zone 1, 4, 5)

Kaweah Delta Healthcare 3 Directors (Zone 1, 3, 5)

Kingsburg Tri County 2 Directors

Lindsay Local Hospital 3 Directors

North Kern-South Tulare Hospital 2 Directors

Sierra View Local Hospital 3 Directors (Zone 1, 2, 4) – 1 Director (Zone 3 Short Term)

Tulare Local Healthcare 2 Directors (Area 2, 4) 1 Director (Area 1 Short Term)

FIRE DISTRICTS

Orange Cove Fire 1 Commissioner

Strathmore Fire 1 Commissioner – 1 Commissioner (Short Term)

Woodlake Fire 2 Commissioners

IRRIGATION DISTRICT

Alpaugh 3 Directors

Alta 3 Directors (Division 3, 4, 7)

Delano-Earlimart 2 Directors (Division 4, 5)

Exeter 2 Directors (Division 2, 3) – 1 Director (Division 4 Short Term)

Hills Valley 2 Directors

Ivanhoe 4 Directors

Lindmore 3 Directors (Division 3, 4, 5)

Lindsay-Strathmore 3 Directors (Division 3, 4, 5)

Lower Tule River 2 Directors (Division 3, 4)

Orange Cove 1 Director (Division 4)

Pixley 2 Directors (Division 3, 5)

Porterville 2 Directors (Division 1, 5)

Saucelito 3 Directors (Division 1, 2, 3)

Stone Corral 3 Directors

Terra Bella 2 Directors (Division 2, 4)

Tulare 3 Directors (Division 3, 4, 5)

MEMORIAL DISTRICTS

Dinuba Memorial 1 Director (Veteran Seat 3)

2 Directors (Non-Veteran Seat 4, 5)

Exeter Memorial 3 Directors (Veteran)

Ivanhoe Memorial 3 Directors (Veteran)

1 Director (Non-Veteran Short Term)

Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial 2 Directors (Veteran Seat 3, 5)

1 Director (Non-Veteran Seat 4)

Orosi Memorial 1 Director (Veteran Seat 4)

1 Director (Non-Veteran Seat 5)

Porterville Memorial 2 Directors (Non-Veteran Seat 3, 5)

1 Director (Veteran Seat 4)

Sequoia Memorial 1 Director (Non-Veteran Seat 4)

1 Director (Veteran Seat 5)

1 Director (Veteran Seat 2-Short Term)

Springville Memorial 1 Director (Veteran Seat 1)

2 Directors (Non-Veteran Seat 2, 3)

South Tulare County Memorial 2 Directors (Veteran Seat 4, 5)

Terra Bella Memorial 2 Directors (Veteran Seat 4, 5)

Three Rivers Memorial 1 Director (Non-Veteran Seat 1 Short Term)

1 Director (Non-Veteran Seat 4)

1 Director (Veteran Seat 5)

Tulare Memorial 3 Directors (Veteran Seat)

Visalia Memorial 2 Directors (Veteran Seat 1, 3)

1 Director (Non-Veteran Seat 4)

Woodlake Memorial 2 Director (Veteran Seat 5)

1 Directors (Non-Veteran Seat3, 4)

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICTS

Cutler PUD 3 Directors (Seat 1, 2, 4)

Earlimart PUD 1 Director (Seat 3)

Ivanhoe PUD 3 Directors (Seat 1, 2, 3)

Orosi PUD 3 Directors (Seat 1, 2, 4)

Pixley PUD 3 Directors (Seat 1, 4, 5)

Porter Vista PUD 2 Directors (Seat 1, 3)

Springville PUD 1 Director (Seat 2 Short Term) 3 Directors (Seat 3, 4, 5)

Strathmore PUD 2 Directors (Seat 2, 3)

Woodville PUD 2 Directors (Seat 1, 5)

SANITARY DISTRICT

Lemon Cove 2 Directors

1 Director (Short Term)

STORM WATER DISTRICT

Deer Creek 1 Director