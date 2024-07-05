Visalia Fire Department Responds to 65 Calls on 4th of July, Battles Major Fires Caused by Illegal Fireworks

In a 24-hour period, the Visalia Fire Department handled 65 service calls. One particularly challenging incident involved a large 1-acre grass fire sparked by illegal fireworks, requiring 8 fire units to contain and protect nearby homes and businesses.

Additionally, within a 2-hour period starting at 11:47 p.m., the department responded to three working structure fires. Two of these fires were caused by legal fireworks improperly discarded in trash cans. The third fire, on South Linda Vista Street, was caused by a malfunction.

The Visalia Fire Department urges residents to prioritize safety by refraining from the use of illegal

fireworks.

Remember to properly discard fireworks by soaking them in water for at least 24 hours before