Tickets on sale now for TCOE Theatre Company’s production of Freaky Friday

Tickets are now available online for the Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Freaky Friday, featuring The Parent Trapped preshow.
When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt and comedic update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.
Freaky Friday will be performed seven times at the Rotary Theatre in Visalia. Evening shows will be offered July 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27 – beginning with a preshow at 7:00 p.m. A matinee show will be held Saturdays July 20 and 27 – each beginning with a preshow at 1:30 p.m.
All ticket sales will be conducted online and shows are expected to sell out. Tickets are $17.00 for general admission and $10.00 for Tulare County students (grades 1-12) with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Tickets.
PRINCIPAL CHARACTERS
Ellie Blake – Katie Peters, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School
Katherine Blake – Katherine Gonzales, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School
Fletcher Blake – Eli Peters, 10th grade, Redwood High School
Mike – Jacob Lucio, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School
Gretchen – Angelina Nichols, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School
Hannah – Caitlin Plumlee, 2024 graduate, Harmony Magnet Academy
Adam – Samuel Edwards, 2024 graduate, Harmony Magnet Academy
Savannah – Alaina Flores, 11th grade, Redwood High School
Parker – Ellie Fairbanks, 2024 graduate, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Wells – Matt Cole, 10th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Laurel #1 – Bellie Benavides, 2024 graduate, Dinuba High School
Laurel #2 – Abigail Ray, 11th grade, Redwood High School
Torrey – Rachel Espinoza, 2024 graduate, Homeschool
Grandpa Gordon – Connor West, 10th grade, Redwood High School
Grandma Helene – Calvary Sears, 8th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Danielle – Ruthie Espinoza, 12th grade, Homeschool
Louis – Leo Paez, 11th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Dr. Ehrin – Erin McDonnell, 10th grade, Redwood High School
Mr. Blumen – Jude Sears, 10th grade, Redwood High School
Pastor Bruno – Declan Hilscher, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Mrs. Luckenbill – Carolyn Haley, 2024 graduate, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Senor O’Brien – Dean Johnson, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Ms. Meyers – Arianna Bedrosian, 2024 graduate, Tulare Western High School
Officer Sitz – Katy Robles, 12th grade, Redwood High School
Officer Kowalski – Zion Sears, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Mrs. Time – Emma Buckley, 12th grade, Redwood High School
The Sandwich – Lincoln Graves, 11th grade, University Preparatory High School