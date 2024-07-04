Tickets on sale now for TCOE Theatre Company’s production of Freaky Friday

Tickets are now available online for the Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Freaky Friday, featuring The Parent Trapped preshow.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt and comedic update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Freaky Friday will be performed seven times at the Rotary Theatre in Visalia. Evening shows will be offered July 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27 – beginning with a preshow at 7:00 p.m. A matinee show will be held Saturdays July 20 and 27 – each beginning with a preshow at 1:30 p.m.

All ticket sales will be conducted online and shows are expected to sell out. Tickets are $17.00 for general admission and $10.00 for Tulare County students (grades 1-12) with a valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Tickets.

PRINCIPAL CHARACTERS

Ellie Blake – Katie Peters, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School

Katherine Blake – Katherine Gonzales, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School

Fletcher Blake – Eli Peters, 10th grade, Redwood High School

Mike – Jacob Lucio, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School

Gretchen – Angelina Nichols, 2024 graduate, Redwood High School

Hannah – Caitlin Plumlee, 2024 graduate, Harmony Magnet Academy

Adam – Samuel Edwards, 2024 graduate, Harmony Magnet Academy

Savannah – Alaina Flores, 11th grade, Redwood High School

Parker – Ellie Fairbanks, 2024 graduate, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Wells – Matt Cole, 10th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Laurel #1 – Bellie Benavides, 2024 graduate, Dinuba High School

Laurel #2 – Abigail Ray, 11th grade, Redwood High School

Torrey – Rachel Espinoza, 2024 graduate, Homeschool

Grandpa Gordon – Connor West, 10th grade, Redwood High School

Grandma Helene – Calvary Sears, 8th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Danielle – Ruthie Espinoza, 12th grade, Homeschool

Louis – Leo Paez, 11th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Dr. Ehrin – Erin McDonnell, 10th grade, Redwood High School

Mr. Blumen – Jude Sears, 10th grade, Redwood High School

Pastor Bruno – Declan Hilscher, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Mrs. Luckenbill – Carolyn Haley, 2024 graduate, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Senor O’Brien – Dean Johnson, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Ms. Meyers – Arianna Bedrosian, 2024 graduate, Tulare Western High School

Officer Sitz – Katy Robles, 12th grade, Redwood High School

Officer Kowalski – Zion Sears, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center

Mrs. Time – Emma Buckley, 12th grade, Redwood High School

The Sandwich – Lincoln Graves, 11th grade, University Preparatory High School