Mineral King Preservation Society to hold 39th annual Picnic in the Park

The Mineral King Preservation Society is excited to announce the 39th Annual Picnic in the Park, set to take place on Saturday, July 20, at 12 Noon. This community event will be held outside the Peterson Cabin, #16, in East Mineral King. Drive to the end of Mineral King Road and from the parking lot follow the signs to the cabin.

The Picnic in the Park is a cherished tradition that brings together friends, families, and visitors to celebrate the beauty and history of Mineral King. This year’s event promises to be special with guest speaker Michael Botkin, who will share his captivating experiences of spending winters in Mineral King during the early 1980s.

“Many people wonder what it is like in Mineral King in the winter; I had the opportunity to experience it, and what a ride it was,” Botkin said.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a lunch and bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the scenic surroundings comfortably. Cookies and water will be provided. This event is free to attend and all our welcome!



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 12 Noon

Location: Peterson Cabin #16, East Mineral King

For more information, please contact Lisa at [email protected] or call (559) 799-4009. Visit our website at www.mineralking.org.