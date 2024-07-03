Forest Officials Welcome Fourth of July Visitors

I ndependence Day weekend is only a few days away, and the Sequoia National Forest is a great place to get away from the noise of fireworks and enjoy the holiday. As we approach the holiday and weekend, Forest officials remind visitors that fireworks are banned on National Forest System lands. Fireworks represent a real threat to our forests, especially with the increasingly hot, dry weather.

Forest Service policy prohibits possessing, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices on public lands. The penalty for possessing fireworks can be as high as $10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

A few considerations will help ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment:

Give a HOOT – Don’t Pollute! Caring for the environment by recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. “We encourage people to visit, enjoy, and connect with this spectacular land in the safest manner possible,” said Forest Supervisor Anthony Edwards. “Trash removal services are limited. Pack it In–Pack it Out is the best practice for all of your garbage.”

Campfire Restrictions: No Campfires of any kind permitted in the Forest outside of developed campgrounds due to extreme wildfire conditions. For lists of site specific locations where campfires are allowed, please view the Forest Order at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sequoia/notices/ForestOrders and select exhibits A, B and C.

Most campgrounds in the Forest are open and ready for visitors. Campgrounds fill up quickly.

For a complete list of campgrounds and to determine if your favorite campground is one in which you can reserve a site, visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/sequoia/recreation and click on the Cabins and Camping Sections.

Most trails, trailheads, and day-use sites remain open. Hiking is a wonderful way to see and experience the many wonders of the Sequoia National Forest. Visit your local district office, our All Maps page to obtain a trail map to help you plan your route based on your ability, available time and interest. Learn more about how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly though our partners, Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

Be Bear Aware during your visit. Much of the Forest is black bear habitat, and they are active this year. Bears are always searching for food and will visit your campsite if you don't take the precaution of storing your food properly. The preferred method of storing food is to use bear boxes provided in campgrounds and at trailheads like on the Hume Lake Ranger District and plan so that no food is left behind in your car. Along with properly storing your food, always keep a clean camp by disposing of waste in bear-resistant trash receptacles or other airtight containers. Please be bear aware to provide for human safety, and the welfare of bears. https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/bears

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including the potential for afternoon thunderstorms and lightning.

Expect heavier traffic than usual on forest roads and trails over the holiday. Drive defensively and notify us of any downed trees or road damage so repairs can be made. Some trails and roads may not be open due to Forest Orders. Please stay on the trails and roads and do not create new trails to get around hazards.

Be cautious around flowing waters. Rivers, streams, and lakes have powerful currents that can quickly sweep you off your feet. Treat all water locations with respect and use the buddy system.

Check for current conditions at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/sequoia/recreation, emailing [email protected], or calling your district’s visitor information services at:

Hume Lake Ranger District visitor’s center in Dunlap

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., (559) 338-2251

Western Divide Ranger District visitor's center in Springville

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., (559) 539-2607

Kern River Ranger District visitor's center in Kernville

Daily 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., (760) 376-3781

Forest Headquarters visitor's center in Porterville

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., (559) 784-1500

The Forest Supervisor’s office and Ranger District Stations will be closed

Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

We appreciate your cooperation in keeping the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument safe and healthy for everyone’s use. Stay informed, follow our webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook at #SequoiaNF, X (Twitter) at @sequoiaforest, or email [email protected]