Sheriff Mike Boudreaux suspends campaign for Congress, endorses Fong for CA-20

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced Monday that he has suspended his campaign for California’s 20th Congressional District and is endorsing Congressman Vince Fong for the seat in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

“I’ve known Congressman Fong and worked closely with him and his team for more than a decade. While we were on opposite sides of this campaign, at the end of the day, we’re Republicans, we’re family men, and fighters who are committed to protecting individual liberty, reducing the cost of living, and maintaining safe communities for our neighbors,” Boudreaux said.

“That’s why I am suspending my campaign for the 20th Congressional District and endorsing Congressman Vince Fong.”

Boudreaux issued the news in a video to supporters.

Boudreaux entered the race for the open Congressional in December amid legal uncertainty over the qualification of leading candidates.

Ultimately, the Tulare County Sheriff advanced as a top-two finisher in the March 5 Primary and March 19 Special Primary elections, winning incredible support from all four counties of the 20th Congressional District.

Congressman Vince Fong would prevail in the May 21 Special Election run-off to serve in the seat through the remainder of 2024.

In his announcement, Boudreaux announced that he will be committing the remainder of 2024 to supporting common sense, public safety-focused candidates across the San Joaquin Valley and California through a new grassroots organization, Golden State Justice.

“It’s time to bring our region together and deliver big wins for the Valley,” Boudreaux said