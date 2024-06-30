CITY OF PORTERVILLE LAUNCHING A 90-DAY ZERO-FARE PROGRAM FOR TRANSIT SERVICES TRANSITION

As part of the City of Porterville’s Transit system relaunch on July 1, 2024, the Porterville City Council has authorized implementing a 90-day zero-fare program for Porterville Transit fixed route and ADA paratransit services, effective July 1, 2024 and ending September 29, 2024. Implementing the 90-day zero-fare will assist in the transition of the administration of Porterville Transit and enhance quality of life of the community by improving access to vital services.

The 90-day zero-fare program will assist in mitigating potential service disruptions to passengers during the transition. This period will provide an opportunity to collect data on ridership patterns without the barrier of fares, offering valuable insights for future service planning and improvements to the transit system. Implementing a zero-fare program for 90 days is a strategic approach to ensure operational efficiency and maintain a positive customer experience.