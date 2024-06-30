Arts Visalia Presents: Heidi Steinman: “Light, As I See It”

July at Arts Visalia will showcase the work of Heidi Steinman. Steinman’s work explores the transformative power of light to create mood, highlight color and texture, and bring its subject matter to life in art.

The exhibition runs from Friday, July 5 th – Saturday, through July 27th, 2024.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, July 5th from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. An Artist’s Talk will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 2:00 pm.

The Young at Art exhibition comes to Arts Visalia this August. This annual exhibition is the culmination of all the creativity from our Summer Youth Art Classes. The exhibition runs from Thursday, August 1st – Saturday August 31st, 2024.

Summer Youth Art Classes at Arts Visalia are now enrolling! Art class is a great way for children and teens to explore their creativity and learn about the world of visual art.

Check our website www.artsvisalia.org for registration information and join our email list for live updates on class availability.

Adult Workshops are a great way to meet new friends, try something new, and develop new skills. Check our website www.artsvisalia.org for an updated calendar of workshops and registration information.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Follow ARTS VISALIA on Facebook and Instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]

Support ARTS VISALIA Invest in the Arts at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us or mail your donation to P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 93279