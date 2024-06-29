Fresno Yosemite International Airport Offers Tips for Busy Independence Day Travels

Independence Day holiday travel at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is expected to begin Friday, June 28 through Sunday, July 7. During this 10-day period, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projects to screen more than 45,600 departing passengers from FAT. Passenger throughput during this period is 20% greater than at the same time last year.

The busiest days projected at FAT are Friday, June 28 and Friday, July 5 when more than 5,000 travelers are expected to be screened through the security checkpoint each day. The TSA is projecting that the busiest day ever for security screening will be Friday, June 28 when the agency expects to screen 3 million people at 434 airports nationwide.

During this Independence Day holiday, FAT encourages travelers to prepare in advance with these tips:

Arrive Early

Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the airport two hours or more prior to domestic flight departures and three hours or more prior to international flights.Busiest times at the checkpoint are 4:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Prepare for TSA Security Screening

Pack smart by starting with empty bags. By packing for travel with empty bags, passengers are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page onTSA.gov.

All fireworks are forbidden on aircraft whether in carry-on, checked bags or cargo.

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for liquid, gels, and aerosols in carry-on bags.

Electronic devices such as cellphones, laptops or gaming consoles and other personal valuables should be placed in your personal item or carry-on bag, not your checked bag.

Passengers in need of additional assistance during the security screening process are encouraged to contactTSA Cares.

Be prepared for any scenario. Have your photo identification and boarding pass ready in case you are unexpectedly asked for it. This will prevent slowing down the screening process.

Monitor Airline Flight Status

Download airline apps to receive real-time updates such flight status, boarding times, gate numbers and any other important announcements.

Travelers are advised to immediately contact their airline if their flight has been impacted.

Medications should be kept on your person in the event of delayed checked, or gate checked carry-on baggage.

Plan for Parking, Ground Transportation, and Passenger Pickup

Parking is in high demand during peak travel periods. Keep an alternate parking lot in mind in case your first choice is no longer available upon arrival.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX), and V-Line are in front of the terminal Departures curb at the center median.

Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) and taxi service is across from the Baggage Claim doors at the center median.

A free Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Parking and ground transportation maps are available atflyfresno.com.

Enjoy More Flights, More Destinations, More Often

New routes at FAT this summer include:

Delta Air Lines service to Atlanta

Seasonal service this summer include:

United Airlines to Chicago

Southwest Airlines to Dallas Love Field

Check for Independence Day and Summer Travel Updates

For the latest Independence Day and Summer travel updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @iflyfresno or visit our website at flyfresno.com.

Remain Aware

Report suspicious activities, and remember: If You See Something, Say Something.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport– Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is one of the largest drivers in economic activity in the Central San Joaquin Valley. Domestic and international carriers serving FAT offer Valley travelers daily nonstop flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Dallas Love Field, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Guadalajara, León, and Morelia in Mexico.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Fresno Chandler Executive Airport are municipally owned entities operating as a self-supporting enterprise.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @iflyfresno or visit our website at flyfresno.com.