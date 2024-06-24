Porterville Annual Freedom Fest Fireworks Spectacular Saturday, June 29

The annual Freedom Fest Celebration, presented by the City of Porterville, will be held on Saturday, June 29th at the Porterville Sports Complex and will showcase an array of local vendors, and a spectacular display of fireworks! The festival will showcase over 40 food and craft vendors, an aerial performance by Skydive Elsinore, a special performance from, A Wish Your Heart Makes, and a popular Spray Zone which will provide opportunities to cool off throughout the evening- just listen for the Fire Department’s siren as a cue for the water to start.

The finale to the evening is the spectacular display of fireworks at 9:00 PM. The blast zone for the fireworks show will be on the west side of the Sports Complex behind the dog park. Bring out your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a summer evening with friends and family. Celebrate the Independence holiday with the biggest fireworks show in our area! It is sure to be a blast!

Gates open at 3:00 PM and the festivities kick off at 5:00 PM. Gates will close at 8:45 PM. The cost of admission is per carload; $15 per pass in advance and $20 the day of (cash only). There is also a limited amount of preferred parking passes for $30. Passes can be purchased at the Parks and Leisure Services office inside Centennial Plaza at 15 E. Thurman, Ste A.

For more details on this event please visit the Parks & Leisure page at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/. Remember to share your experience using the hashtag, #freedomfest and to tag @portervilleparksandleisure.