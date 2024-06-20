Zeeb Commercial Real Estate merges with Pearson Companies

Zeeb Commercial Real Estate, a leader in commercial property sales and leasing in Tulare County, proudly announces its merger with Pearson Companies, a historic and multifaceted real estate enterprise. This strategic merger unites two influential entities, creating a dominant force in the Central California real estate market and expanding services to better serve its clients.

Founded in 1986, Zeeb Commercial Real Estate specializes in the sale and leasing of industrial, retail, office, and investment properties. The team, led by brokers Marty Zeeb, Marc Griffiths, Kyle Rhinebeck, John Akers, and Jessica Benevento, brings over 100 years of combined experience, providing exceptional service to clients across Kings and Tulare Counties. Pearson Companies, established in 1919, operates three distinct enterprises: Pearson Realty, Newmark Pearson Commercial, and Retail California. Leaders in agricultural, office, industrial, investment and retail real estate, Pearson Companies has built a reputation for stability and excellence throughout Central California.

This merger brings together the complementary strengths of Zeeb Commercial Real Estate and Pearson Companies, significantly enhancing their market presence and service offerings. Marty Zeeb, Founder of Zeeb Commercial Real Estate, shared his enthusiasm: “Peter Orlando initiated the conversation, and I was excited about this idea of merging. As I begin to refocus more on real estate and less on the business operations, this merger presents a unique opportunity to enhance our service capabilities.”

Peter Orlando, CEO of Pearson Companies, emphasized the strategic benefits: “Integrating Zeeb Commercial Real Estate into Pearson Companies aligns with our vision to strengthen our market presence and expand our service offerings across Central California. This merger allows us to delve deeper into the South Valley market, where Zeeb’s strong presence will be invaluable.”

The merger provides significant advantages for clients of both companies. Marty Zeeb highlighted the enhanced exposure for clients, stating: “Zeeb’s expertise in industrial, retail, and office investments, combined with Pearson’s extensive network, will offer our clients unparalleled access to a broader range of resources and opportunities.”

Both companies are optimistic about the future. Marty Zeeb commented, “This merger will make both companies stronger, particularly in the Tulare and Kings County areas. The synergy between our teams will benefit not just our clients but also enhance our effectiveness in working on various projects.”

Peter Orlando added, “The merger paves the way for a exciting future in which our combined experience and resources will drive growth and innovation in the real estate industry. We are looking forward to continuing to provide outstanding value to our clients and stakeholders.”

For more information or to schedule a consultation with our expansive team of real estate experts, call Pearson Companies at 559.432.6200.