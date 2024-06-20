What’s going on in the South Valley – Arts and Entertainment Calendar

Are you ready for summer? Here is Donna Orozco’s calendar of things to do to beat the heat!

Community theater

“Jersey Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with all their iconic songs, plays at the Selma Arts Center June 7-29. 1935 High St. 559 891-2238 or www.selmaartscentr.com

“Penny for your Thoughts” is a comedy about Penny Ramsey whose love life gets tangled up with her struggle with her five egos. Runs June 14-30 at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

“Vagina Monologues” runs June 21-23 at the Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. Based on interviews with women, the show is a collection of smaller monologues, some funny and some sobering. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

“Legally Blond,” a fast-paced musical where a beautiful blond shows up her ex-boyfriend in law school, runs June 28-July 13 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St, Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia present “Proud Community Show.” Over 40 artists of all backgrounds, ages and abilities show the world what they are proud of. June 6-29. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium now in its new location is featuring “Gourds & Baskets” by artists from around the world teaching at the local Gourds & Baskets conference. On display through April. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts “Preserving Trans History in Art,” charcoal drawings by Arien Reed. Open May and June during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441, www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

The Oval Gallery is showing “Can’t Hurt You,” drawings about interactions with the tarantula by Ners Neonlumberjack through June. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents a Military Show featuring uniforms, armaments, model planes and Ranking Aeronautical Academy memorabilia. July 4-Aug. 3. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) is showing “Oil & Water Do Mix” by CACHE founders Marty Weekly and Anna Nelson from April 6-June 30. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Lindsay Museum and Gallery features watercolors of landscapes by Lindsay artist Ann Weise June 21-July 19. Open Fridays 12-4. 165 N. Gale Hill. 559 709-6178 or [email protected]

Kings Art Center hosts Yosemite Renaissance 39, works by 54 artists from across the country, June 7-July 14. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or https://www.yosemiterenaissance.org/yosemite-renaissance-39-2024

Events by date

Friday, June 21

Juneteenth celebration from 6-8 p.m. with music by Hope Garcia, drumming by Buddy Jones, tributes to local African Americans, food and coloring project for kids and adults to find hidden achievements of Black Americans. Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.cslvisalia.org/events

Peter Rabbit’s Birthday Celebration from 10-12 at the Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum, 175 E. Tenth St., Hanford. Egg hunt and bunny visit. www.childrensstorybookgarden.org

Saturday, June 22

“The Lego Batman Movie” (2017) at 1 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Costume contest for those dressed in their best DC superhero attire. Free. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Meet the authors at 1 p.m. at the Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak. Jennifer J. Chow and Lori Lewis Ham will read their mysteries set in the South Valley. 550 713-2700 or www.tularecountylibrary.org/calendar

Post-game drone light show after the Rawhide baseball game, 300 N Giddings, Visalia, replacing the fireworks originally scheduled. Supported by the Valley Air Pollution District. www.ticketsales.com

Mad Scientist Fair from 10-12 in Downtown Tulare will give out free science kits with 65 experiments and lab coats for students in grades 1-6 while supplies last. “Medi-Teddies” for kids 6 and under. 215 South K St, Tulare. Facebook: Mad Science Fair

Singer/guitarist Dani Stacy performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 325 N. Irwin. Special seating for the deaf and hard of hearing. 550 584-7823 or www.foxhanford.com

Sunday, June 23

Redwood High School Rangers Football 2nd Annual Car Show from 11-3 at the corner of Giddings and mineral King, Visalia. Facebook: Redwood Rangers Football 2nd Annual Car Show

Annual Queer Poetry Slam hosted by the Loud Mouth Poetry Jam and The Source at The Source, 109 NW 2nd Ave., Visalia. Free. Facebook: The Queer Show

Saturday, June 29

“One Night in Memphis” tells the musical story when four kings of rock—Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis jammed at Sun Records. 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Sequoia Hikes hosted by Visalia Parks & Recreation takes you on an easy guided hike to Tokopak Falls in the Sequoias. Starts on the Sequoia Shuttle at 7 a.m. Register at www.visalia.city/depts/parks-n-recreation

Monday, July 1

Red, White & Blue Day from 10-12 at the Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum, 175 E. Tenth St., Hanford. Waterplay activities. www.childrensstorybookgarden.org

Wednesday, July 3

Independence Spectacular from 6-10:30 p.m. with food, vendors, beer garden, music by county music artist Annie Bosko and two drone light shows, at 9 and 10 p.m. Riverway Sports Park, 3611 Dinuba Blvd., Visalia. Free. Facebook: Independence Spectacular

Fireworks at Plaza Park Speedway, 700 S. Plaza Dr., Visalia, with racing at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Facebook: Fireworks @ CA Speedweek

Woodlake July 3rd Blast from 5-10:30 p.m. features fireworks, Matt Stell in concert, patriotic costume contest, kids’ zone and games. Free. Woodlake City Park, 235 E. Antelope Ave. Facebook: Woodlake July 3rd Blast