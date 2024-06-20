Sierra View wins four categories in Best of Central California People’s Choice Awards

Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in the 2024 Best of Central California People’s Choice Awards, securing top honors in four categories.

We are thrilled to share that Sierra View Medical Center has been recognized and awarded in the following categories:

Gold: Best Hospital for SVMC

Gold: Best Surgery Center for SVMC Ambulatory Surgery Center

Silver: Best Physical Therapy for SVMC Physical Therapy

Silver: Best Cancer Treatment Center for the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment

The Fresno Bee’s Best of Central California competition saw a remarkable engagement this year, with over 783,000 votes cast by more than 204,000 voters, representing a 76% increase from the previous year. Out of over 3,800 businesses in contention, 681 were honored with 909 Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards. Amid the vast competition, Sierra View Medical Center’s victories are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Best of Central California awards celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding businesses, places, and activities that enrich our community. This recognition highlights excellence across various sectors including health, beauty, legal services, education, and local events, reflecting the vibrant and diverse offerings in our region.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Sierra View healthcare team. The relentless dedication and expertise enable us to provide exceptional healthcare services to our community. Sierra View Medical Center is proud to serve Porterville and the surrounding areas with such an exemplary team.

Thank you for your continued support and trust in Sierra View Medical Center. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence in healthcare, making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. To view all winners, take a look at the Fresno Bee’s 2024 Magazine, Best of Central California.