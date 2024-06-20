Lemoore College celebrates gold, silver recognitions in Best of the Central Valley People’s Choice Awards

Lemoore College is proud to announce its recent honors in the Fresno Bee’s Best of the Central Valley People’s Choice Awards. The college has been awarded gold in the College/University category and silver in the Trade/Technical School category. These prestigious achievements are a testament to the college’s unwavering dedication to excellence in education and its steadfast commitment to serving the community. Recognized for the third consecutive year, Lemoore College won gold in 2022 and silver in 2023, reaffirming its commitment to the community’s educational needs.

President James Preston expressed his profound gratitude for the community’s unwavering support and the college’s students, faculty, and staff dedication. “We deeply appreciate the support of our staff, students, and community. We are committed to putting the community back in community college and providing high-quality education to Kings County and beyond,” said Preston. “The college extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted in the awards. Your support and belief in Lemoore College’s mission make achievements like these possible.”

This year’s Best of Central California competition received over 783,000 votes from more than 204,000 voters. The Best of Central California Awards honors and recognizes the places, businesses, and activities cherished by the Central Valley community.

To stay connected and be part of the vibrant Lemoore College community, the college invites community members to follow it on social media. Lemoore College can be found on Instagram and Facebook at @LemooreCollege, and you can stay updated with President James Preston’s insights and updates on Instagram at @LemooreCollegePrez.